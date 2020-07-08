Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3823 Southway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3823 Southway Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3823 Southway Dr
3823 Southway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3823 Southway Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f56185c0a5 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3823 Southway Dr have any available units?
3823 Southway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3823 Southway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Southway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Southway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3823 Southway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3823 Southway Dr offer parking?
No, 3823 Southway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3823 Southway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Southway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Southway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3823 Southway Dr has a pool.
Does 3823 Southway Dr have accessible units?
No, 3823 Southway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Southway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Southway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 Southway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 Southway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin