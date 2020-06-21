All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR

3817 Williamsburg Circle · (512) 343-6990 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3817 Williamsburg Circle, Austin, TX 78731

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR · Avail. Jul 15

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR Available 07/15/20 Rare 2 BR/ 2 BA Townhouse in Northwest Hills / Charleston Place (78731) - Rare 2 BR/ 2 BA Townhouse in Northwest Hills (78731). Real hardwoods throughout, MIL Plan, vaulted ceilings, private covered back patio overlooking secluded commons grounds, 2-car garage. Landscaping services provided. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit. Neighborhood private pool and clubhouse. For more info on Charleston Place, visit their site at : https://sites.google.com/a/willburg.org/williamsburgcharlestonplace/

Email realestate@kvainc.com to schedule a showing.

Application documents at : www.kvainc.com/tenants

(RLNE1853784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR have any available units?
3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR have?
Some of 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR does offer parking.
Does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR has a pool.
Does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR have accessible units?
No, 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity