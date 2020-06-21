Amenities
3817 WILLIAMSBURG CIR Available 07/15/20 Rare 2 BR/ 2 BA Townhouse in Northwest Hills / Charleston Place (78731) - Rare 2 BR/ 2 BA Townhouse in Northwest Hills (78731). Real hardwoods throughout, MIL Plan, vaulted ceilings, private covered back patio overlooking secluded commons grounds, 2-car garage. Landscaping services provided. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit. Neighborhood private pool and clubhouse. For more info on Charleston Place, visit their site at : https://sites.google.com/a/willburg.org/williamsburgcharlestonplace/
Email realestate@kvainc.com to schedule a showing.
Application documents at : www.kvainc.com/tenants
(RLNE1853784)