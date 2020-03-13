3815 Menchaca Rd. #24

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo in 78704 Area! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/9Hj5p-y-2z4 <<<<

This well-maintained condo is a MUST SEE in 78704! It features hard flooring downstairs, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Spacious, open floor plan! Downstairs has a living/dining, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath. There are nice built-in shelves, a fireplace and a private backyard patio as well! Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. This property will go fast!



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: Reserved Parking Spot (1)

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1981



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!

- Hard flooring downstairs!

- Private Patio!

- Community Pool!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5734939)