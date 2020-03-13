3815 Menchaca Rd. #24

Amenities
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo in 78704 Area! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/9Hj5p-y-2z4 <<<<
This well-maintained condo is a MUST SEE in 78704! It features hard flooring downstairs, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Spacious, open floor plan! Downstairs has a living/dining, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath. There are nice built-in shelves, a fireplace and a private backyard patio as well! Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. This property will go fast!
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Reserved Parking Spot (1)
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1981
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!
- Hard flooring downstairs!
- Private Patio!
- Community Pool!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5734939)