Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3815 Menchaca Rd. #24

3815 Menchaca Road · (512) 856-5090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo in 78704 Area! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/9Hj5p-y-2z4 <<<<
This well-maintained condo is a MUST SEE in 78704! It features hard flooring downstairs, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Spacious, open floor plan! Downstairs has a living/dining, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath. There are nice built-in shelves, a fireplace and a private backyard patio as well! Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. This property will go fast!

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Reserved Parking Spot (1)
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1981

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!
- Hard flooring downstairs!
- Private Patio!
- Community Pool!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5734939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 have any available units?
3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 have?
Some of 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 does offer parking.
Does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 have a pool?
Yes, 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 has a pool.
Does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 have accessible units?
No, 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Menchaca Rd. #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
