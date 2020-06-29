All apartments in Austin
3808 Fort Collins WAY

3808 Fort Collins Way · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Fort Collins Way, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand new single story home in the South Austin community of Colorado Crossing! Great location w/ easy access to 71&183 & convenient to Downtown Austin. Just minutes to outdoor recreation at McKinney State Park. Spacious & open floor plan. Easy to maintain vinyl plank flooring. Modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, center island/breakfast bar & pantry. Large master w/ en-suite featuring dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Private outdoor space w/ Greenbelt views & no neighbors behind! Fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Fort Collins WAY have any available units?
3808 Fort Collins WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Fort Collins WAY have?
Some of 3808 Fort Collins WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Fort Collins WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Fort Collins WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Fort Collins WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Fort Collins WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3808 Fort Collins WAY offer parking?
No, 3808 Fort Collins WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Fort Collins WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Fort Collins WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Fort Collins WAY have a pool?
No, 3808 Fort Collins WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Fort Collins WAY have accessible units?
No, 3808 Fort Collins WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Fort Collins WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Fort Collins WAY has units with dishwashers.

