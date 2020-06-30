Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
3804 Eskew DR
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
3804 Eskew DR
3804 Eskew Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3804 Eskew Drive, Austin, TX 78749
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Corner lot home has a screened in porch and a big back yard with dog run. This home just had vinyl plank floors installed through out NO CARPET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 Eskew DR have any available units?
3804 Eskew DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3804 Eskew DR have?
Some of 3804 Eskew DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3804 Eskew DR currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Eskew DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Eskew DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Eskew DR is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Eskew DR offer parking?
No, 3804 Eskew DR does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Eskew DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Eskew DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Eskew DR have a pool?
No, 3804 Eskew DR does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Eskew DR have accessible units?
No, 3804 Eskew DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Eskew DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Eskew DR does not have units with dishwashers.
