Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3801 Manchaca #37
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:15 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3801 Manchaca #37
3801 Manchaca Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3801 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar
Amenities
granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
2/2 end condo unit in the Coachlight condos. Open living area with high ceilings and w/granite in kitchen. Master upstairs in loft. En suite bathrooms in each bedroom. Large closets! POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 have any available units?
3801 Manchaca #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3801 Manchaca #37 currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Manchaca #37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Manchaca #37 pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Manchaca #37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 offer parking?
No, 3801 Manchaca #37 does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Manchaca #37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 have a pool?
Yes, 3801 Manchaca #37 has a pool.
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 have accessible units?
No, 3801 Manchaca #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Manchaca #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Manchaca #37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Manchaca #37 does not have units with air conditioning.
