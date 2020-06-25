All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:17 PM

3800 Tonkawa TRL

3800 Tonkawa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Tonkawa Trail, Austin, TX 78756
Rosedale

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo/townhome. Comes complete with an office/study, family room, loft (lots of space). Finish out is beautiful. Located not far from the Seider Springs Greenbelt and the Shoal Creek Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Tonkawa TRL have any available units?
3800 Tonkawa TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Tonkawa TRL have?
Some of 3800 Tonkawa TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Tonkawa TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Tonkawa TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Tonkawa TRL pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Tonkawa TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3800 Tonkawa TRL offer parking?
No, 3800 Tonkawa TRL does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Tonkawa TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Tonkawa TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Tonkawa TRL have a pool?
No, 3800 Tonkawa TRL does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Tonkawa TRL have accessible units?
No, 3800 Tonkawa TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Tonkawa TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Tonkawa TRL has units with dishwashers.
