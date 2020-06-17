Rent Calculator
3800 Avenue H
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:06 PM
3800 Avenue H
3800 Avenue H
·
No Longer Available
Location
3800 Avenue H, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3800 Avenue H have any available units?
3800 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3800 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Avenue H pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Avenue H is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Avenue H offer parking?
No, 3800 Avenue H does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 3800 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 3800 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Avenue H does not have units with air conditioning.
