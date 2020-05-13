All apartments in Austin
380 North Meadows Drive

380 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

380 Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Venice floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers a downstairs master bedroom, and an upstairs gameroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
380 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 380 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
380 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 North Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 380 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 380 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 380 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 380 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 380 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 380 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 380 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 North Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 North Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 North Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
