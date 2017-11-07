All apartments in Austin
376 North Meadows Drive
376 North Meadows Drive

376 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

376 Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Laurendale floorplan is an exciting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
376 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 376 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
376 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 North Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 376 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 376 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 376 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 376 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 376 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 376 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 376 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 North Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 North Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 North Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
