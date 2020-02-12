All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

3746 S. 1st

3746 First St · No Longer Available
Location

3746 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0890c810a6 ---- savor the south austin lifestyle. Featuring a convenient, central location in the heart of the city, Austin?s South First District is known for an amazing restaurant scene. We?re situated in the middle of the action, just west of Congress Avenue on First Street. Our South First District Austin apartments are a straight shot from Downtown, near St. Edwards University, and on CapMetro bus route #10. You?ll love exploring the treasures of this eclectic neighborhood, including fun cafes with outdoor patios, gourmet trailers with picnic tables, craft beer taverns, cool art galleries, unique bakeries, and vintage boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 S. 1st have any available units?
3746 S. 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 S. 1st have?
Some of 3746 S. 1st's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 S. 1st currently offering any rent specials?
3746 S. 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 S. 1st pet-friendly?
No, 3746 S. 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3746 S. 1st offer parking?
No, 3746 S. 1st does not offer parking.
Does 3746 S. 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 S. 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 S. 1st have a pool?
Yes, 3746 S. 1st has a pool.
Does 3746 S. 1st have accessible units?
No, 3746 S. 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 S. 1st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 S. 1st does not have units with dishwashers.
