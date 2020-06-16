3725 S 1st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible bocce court conference room carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool table internet access

Many millennia ago, as this lovely planet was forming from big collisions of space rocks and exploding stars and stuff, came a magic group of alien faeries. These fairies were scouring the planet looking for the perfect place to plant their magic space seeds, so that they may sprout and turn into something magical and amazing for a lucky group of future people.



Serendipitously, those magic alien began sprouting, right here in Austin. People with hammers and nails would gather periodically (usually between 9 5) to watch this place grow. After many years of pieous worship, the fruits of this otherworldly seed have now become available for everyone to enjoy (as long as you sign some fancy contract).



Apartment Amenities



Available 24 hours



Cardio studio



Free weights and machines



Machines equipped with iPod docking station and individual TVs



Boxing Studio



THE HANGOUT



Free Wi-Fi



Pool table



Catering kitchen



Conference room



Coffee station



High-speed internet access



Mac stations



Plus other business solutions



Community Amenities



Private cabana areas



Lounge beds and chairs



Historic Heritage live oak trees



Outdoor living area and courtyard



Ping pong tables



Bocce ball court



Outdoor kitchen with prep counters and drink troughs



Working with me



Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I am Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I am in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I am super free to work with.