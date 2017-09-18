All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3725 S. 1st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3725 S. 1st
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

3725 S. 1st

3725 First St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dawson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3725 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df1aa330a6 ---- savor the south austin lifestyle. Featuring a convenient, central location in the heart of the city, Austin?s South First District is known for an amazing restaurant scene. We?re situated in the middle of the action, just west of Congress Avenue on First Street. Our South First District Austin apartments are a straight shot from Downtown, near St. Edwards University, and on CapMetro bus route #10. You?ll love exploring the treasures of this eclectic neighborhood, including fun cafes with outdoor patios, gourmet trailers with picnic tables, craft beer taverns, cool art galleries, unique bakeries, and vintage boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 S. 1st have any available units?
3725 S. 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 S. 1st have?
Some of 3725 S. 1st's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 S. 1st currently offering any rent specials?
3725 S. 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 S. 1st pet-friendly?
No, 3725 S. 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3725 S. 1st offer parking?
No, 3725 S. 1st does not offer parking.
Does 3725 S. 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 S. 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 S. 1st have a pool?
Yes, 3725 S. 1st has a pool.
Does 3725 S. 1st have accessible units?
No, 3725 S. 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 S. 1st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 S. 1st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St
Austin, TX 78756

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin