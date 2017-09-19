3721 S. 1st

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8755be60a6 ---- savor the south austin lifestyle. Featuring a convenient, central location in the heart of the city, Austin’s South First District is known for an amazing restaurant scene. We’re situated in the middle of the action, just west of Congress Avenue on First Street. Our South First District Austin apartments are a straight shot from Downtown, near St. Edwards University, and on CapMetro bus route #10. You’ll love exploring the treasures of this eclectic neighborhood, including fun cafes with outdoor patios, gourmet trailers with picnic tables, craft beer taverns, cool art galleries, unique bakeries, and vintage boutiques.