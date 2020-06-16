All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:18 PM

3714 South 1st St

3714 South 1st Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3714 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool table
internet access
Are you in the apartment hunt?

 

I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures)

_____________________ Many millennia ago, as this lovely planet was forming from big collisions of space rocks and exploding stars and stuff, came a magic group of alien faeries. These fairies were scouring the planet looking for the perfect place to plant their magic space seeds, so that they may sprout and turn into something magical and amazing for a lucky group of future people. 

  Serendipitously, those magic alien began sprouting, right here in Austin. People with hammers and nails would gather periodically (usually between 9 5) to watch this place grow. After many years of pieous worship, the fruits of this otherworldly seed have now become available for everyone to enjoy (as long as you sign some fancy contract).

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Available 24 hours

Cardio studio

Free weights and machines

Machines equipped with iPod docking station and individual TVs

Boxing Studio

THE HANGOUT

Free Wi-Fi

Pool table

Catering kitchen

Conference room

Coffee station

High-speed internet access

Mac stations

Plus other business solutions

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Private cabana areas

Lounge beds and chairs

Historic Heritage live oak trees

Outdoor living area and courtyard

Ping pong tables

Bocce ball court

Outdoor kitchen with prep counters and drink troughs

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 South 1st St have any available units?
3714 South 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 South 1st St have?
Some of 3714 South 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 South 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
3714 South 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 South 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 3714 South 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3714 South 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 3714 South 1st St does offer parking.
Does 3714 South 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 South 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 South 1st St have a pool?
No, 3714 South 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 3714 South 1st St have accessible units?
Yes, 3714 South 1st St has accessible units.
Does 3714 South 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 South 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
