3710 Robinson

Amenities
Central Austin Updated Home in Cherrywood - Well maintained and updated home in awesome central Austin location. Great fenced backyard with with additional building that can be used as workshop, art studio or storage. Original hardwood floors and fresh designer paint throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Includes refrigerator. Washer/Dryer negotiable. Off-street parking. Amazing location! 1/2 block to bus stop and grocery store. Less than a mile to UT, 2 miles to downtown.
(RLNE3586138)