Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3710 Robinson

3710 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Robinson Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central Austin Updated Home in Cherrywood - Well maintained and updated home in awesome central Austin location. Great fenced backyard with with additional building that can be used as workshop, art studio or storage. Original hardwood floors and fresh designer paint throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Includes refrigerator. Washer/Dryer negotiable. Off-street parking. Amazing location! 1/2 block to bus stop and grocery store. Less than a mile to UT, 2 miles to downtown.

(RLNE3586138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Robinson have any available units?
3710 Robinson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Robinson have?
Some of 3710 Robinson's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Robinson currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Robinson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Robinson pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Robinson is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Robinson offer parking?
No, 3710 Robinson does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Robinson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 Robinson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Robinson have a pool?
No, 3710 Robinson does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Robinson have accessible units?
No, 3710 Robinson does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Robinson have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Robinson does not have units with dishwashers.
