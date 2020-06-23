Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
3708 Tamil ST
3708 Tamil Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3708 Tamil Street, Austin, TX 78749
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 3708 Tamil ST have any available units?
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
Austin Rent Report
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3708 Tamil ST currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Tamil ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Tamil ST pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Austin
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3708 Tamil ST offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Tamil ST offers parking.
Does 3708 Tamil ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Tamil ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Tamil ST have a pool?
No, 3708 Tamil ST does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Tamil ST have accessible units?
No, 3708 Tamil ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Tamil ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Tamil ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Tamil ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Tamil ST does not have units with air conditioning.
