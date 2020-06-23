3707 Tom Green Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet small apartment complex hidden behind a house. Ceiling fans. Newer A/C and hot water tanks! Nice Duplex in Hyde Park! Hardwood Floors! Large Closets! **Common utility room with washer & dryer!

Quiet small apartment complex hidden behind a house. Ceiling fans. Newer A/C and hot water tanks! Nice Duplex in Hyde Park! Hardwood Floors! Large Closets! **Common utility room with washer & dryer!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.