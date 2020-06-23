All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

3707 Tom Green Street

3707 Tom Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Tom Green Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet small apartment complex hidden behind a house. Ceiling fans. Newer A/C and hot water tanks! Nice Duplex in Hyde Park! Hardwood Floors! Large Closets! **Common utility room with washer & dryer!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Tom Green Street have any available units?
3707 Tom Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Tom Green Street have?
Some of 3707 Tom Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Tom Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Tom Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Tom Green Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Tom Green Street is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Tom Green Street offer parking?
No, 3707 Tom Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 3707 Tom Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Tom Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Tom Green Street have a pool?
No, 3707 Tom Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Tom Green Street have accessible units?
No, 3707 Tom Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Tom Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Tom Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
