Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3707 MANCHACA
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

3707 MANCHACA

3707 Menchaca Road · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3707 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Discover fantastic urban living in the heart of 78704! You'll be surrounded by a variety of restaurants, shops and live only minutes from St. Edwards University. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, BBQ/picnic areas, a resort-style pool, sundeck with cabana, bike racks, recycling program, covered parking, free bike rentals, a business center and so much more! A deal this good in 78704 doesn't come around every day, jump on this opportunity before it's too late! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 MANCHACA have any available units?
3707 MANCHACA has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 MANCHACA have?
Some of 3707 MANCHACA's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 MANCHACA currently offering any rent specials?
3707 MANCHACA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 MANCHACA pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 MANCHACA is pet friendly.
Does 3707 MANCHACA offer parking?
Yes, 3707 MANCHACA does offer parking.
Does 3707 MANCHACA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 MANCHACA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 MANCHACA have a pool?
Yes, 3707 MANCHACA has a pool.
Does 3707 MANCHACA have accessible units?
No, 3707 MANCHACA does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 MANCHACA have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 MANCHACA does not have units with dishwashers.
