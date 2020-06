Amenities

walk in closets some paid utils microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Studio Apartments at Lanshire Oaks!



This little jewel is the perfect location for those that want to be close to downtown at a reasonable price!

A charming, cozy community... move here and never want to move again!! We have open, spacious floor-plans with walk-in closets and WE PAY THE WATER BILL!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91877

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4659153)