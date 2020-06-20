All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:44 PM

3700 Harmon Avenue

3700 Harmon Avenue · (512) 640-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two-Story 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with 2 Car Garage! Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Tops in the kitchen plus a center island that doubles as a Breakfast Bar! The living room features an open floor plan, built-in book shelves & a spacious balcony. Wood Floors throughout! Washer & Dryer! The North Campus location offers close proximity to the University of Texas, HEB, Torchy's Tacos, & Kerbey Lane Café & easy access to IH 35.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Harmon Avenue have any available units?
3700 Harmon Avenue has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Harmon Avenue have?
Some of 3700 Harmon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Harmon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Harmon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Harmon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Harmon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Harmon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Harmon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3700 Harmon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Harmon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Harmon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3700 Harmon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Harmon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3700 Harmon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Harmon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Harmon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
