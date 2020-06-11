All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 369 North Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
369 North Meadows Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

369 North Meadows Drive

369 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

369 Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Laurendale floorplan is an exciting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
369 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 North Meadows Drive have?
Some of 369 North Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
369 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 369 North Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 369 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 369 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 369 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 369 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 369 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 369 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 369 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 North Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin