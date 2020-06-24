All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
368 North Meadows
Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:53 AM

368 North Meadows

368 S Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

368 S Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Solis floorplan is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with the master bedroom located downstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 North Meadows have any available units?
368 North Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 368 North Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
368 North Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 North Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 North Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 368 North Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 368 North Meadows offers parking.
Does 368 North Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 North Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 North Meadows have a pool?
No, 368 North Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 368 North Meadows have accessible units?
No, 368 North Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 368 North Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 North Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 North Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 North Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
