Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Charming condo with an open floor plan. Updates include: granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, ceiling fan in living room, custom wood paneling installed on the kitchen ceiling, and a newer water heater and HVAC system. Only minutes to SoCo and everything downtown has to offer! You must check this one out!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.