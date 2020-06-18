Amenities

3625 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many millennia ago, as this lovely planet was forming from big collisions of space rocks and exploding stars and stuff, came a magic group of alien faeries. These fairies were scouring the planet looking for the perfect place to plant their magic space seeds, so that they may sprout and turn into something magical and amazing for a lucky group of future people. Serendipitously, those magic alien began sprouting, right here in Austin. People with hammers and nails would gather periodically (usually between 9 5) to watch this place grow. After many years of pieous worship, the fruits of this otherworldly seed have now become available for everyone to enjoy (as long as you sign some fancy contract). ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Available 24 hours Cardio studio Free weights and machines Machines equipped with iPod docking station and individual TVs Boxing Studio THE HANGOUT Free Wi-Fi Pool table Catering kitchen Conference room Coffee station High-speed internet access Mac stations Plus other business solutions ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Private cabana areas Lounge beds and chairs Historic Heritage live oak trees Outdoor living area and courtyard Ping pong tables Bocce ball court Outdoor kitchen with prep counters and drink troughs _____________________ Are you in the apartment hunt? I’m Alex. I’m the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle…..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don’t know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It’s pretty great. And you don’t have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures) [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225486 ]