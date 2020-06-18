All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 19 2019 at 8:01 PM

3625 South 1st Street

3625 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3625 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

pet friendly
pool table
bocce court
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
3625 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many millennia ago, as this lovely planet was forming from big collisions of space rocks and exploding stars and stuff, came a magic group of alien faeries. These fairies were scouring the planet looking for the perfect place to plant their magic space seeds, so that they may sprout and turn into something magical and amazing for a lucky group of future people. Serendipitously, those magic alien began sprouting, right here in Austin. People with hammers and nails would gather periodically (usually between 9 5) to watch this place grow. After many years of pieous worship, the fruits of this otherworldly seed have now become available for everyone to enjoy (as long as you sign some fancy contract). ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Available 24 hours Cardio studio Free weights and machines Machines equipped with iPod docking station and individual TVs Boxing Studio THE HANGOUT Free Wi-Fi Pool table Catering kitchen Conference room Coffee station High-speed internet access Mac stations Plus other business solutions ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Private cabana areas Lounge beds and chairs Historic Heritage live oak trees Outdoor living area and courtyard Ping pong tables Bocce ball court Outdoor kitchen with prep counters and drink troughs _____________________ Are you in the apartment hunt? I’m Alex. I’m the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle…..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don’t know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It’s pretty great. And you don’t have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures) [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225486 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 South 1st Street have any available units?
3625 South 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 South 1st Street have?
Some of 3625 South 1st Street's amenities include pet friendly, pool table, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3625 South 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 South 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3625 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 3625 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3625 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 South 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 3625 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3625 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 3625 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

