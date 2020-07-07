All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

3625 Duval Road

3625 Duval Road · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Duval Road, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
3625 Duval Road, Austin, TX 78759 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’re in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you’re intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It’s that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world’s largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you’ve secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?! ___________________________________________________________ Amenities Clubhouse Billiards and TV Cabana picnic areas Lap designed pool and additional pool Telephone entry system for guests Two sand volleyball courts Sculptured fountains and oversized sun deck Covered drive through mail port Controlled access gates Tennis courts Indoor racquetball court __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470529 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Duval Road have any available units?
3625 Duval Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Duval Road have?
Some of 3625 Duval Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Duval Road currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Duval Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Duval Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Duval Road is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Duval Road offer parking?
No, 3625 Duval Road does not offer parking.
Does 3625 Duval Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Duval Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Duval Road have a pool?
Yes, 3625 Duval Road has a pool.
Does 3625 Duval Road have accessible units?
No, 3625 Duval Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Duval Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Duval Road does not have units with dishwashers.

