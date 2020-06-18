All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3617 S Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3617 S Lamar Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

3617 S Lamar Blvd

3617 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3617 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Remember that time you were at lobby at that store, you know, the one with all that nice stuff. They had some magazines with the stuff you'd normally expect, models, clothing, famous people doing bad things. But then one magazine stood out. It was the architecture one with nice homes and interiors and such.

As you are suddenly engulfed in awe and wonder, seeing all those spectacularly constructed homes likely reserved for professional athletes, actors, and relatives of government officials from countries with questionable human rights records. Then all of a sudden, you see your apartment, in its newly minted serene elegance. They've ranked your apartment #1 in the "World's totally non biased list of Sweetest Apartments Ever" section. What an honor!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Built-in Sonos Speakers

Luxury vinyl wood-style plank flooring

Porcelain bamboo backsplash

Nest thermostats

Pure white quartz countertops

Stylish studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plan options

Spacious walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Expansive bark park

Skyline terrace with downtown views

Zen studio

Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees

Business center

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

Paw spa

24-hour fitness center

Automated package lockers

2 luxe community clubrooms

Community courtyards with sweeping lights

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
3617 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 3617 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3617 S Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 S Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3617 S Lamar Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road
Austin, TX 78744
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity