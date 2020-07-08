All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3603 South Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3603 South Lamar
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

3603 South Lamar

3603 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3603 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/301c1580a5 ---- Text 512-981-9375 code 4679 for more info! Love Where You Live Leasing Center Now Open! - Cool. Eclectic. Edgy. Modern. Just when you thought the perfect place to live didn&rsquo;t exist, along comes Groves South Lamar. As South Austin&rsquo;s newest apartment community, Groves lets you get up close and personal to the vibrant nightlife and entertainment options buzzing with excitement. When you live here, you&rsquo;ve got tons of options. Great selections for floor plans and living spaces and a myriad of opportunities for having plain old fun. You can kick back and relax...Read More &raquo;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 South Lamar have any available units?
3603 South Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 South Lamar have?
Some of 3603 South Lamar's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 South Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
3603 South Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 South Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 3603 South Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3603 South Lamar offer parking?
No, 3603 South Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 3603 South Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 South Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 South Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 3603 South Lamar has a pool.
Does 3603 South Lamar have accessible units?
No, 3603 South Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 South Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 South Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin