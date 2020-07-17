3600 S Lamar # 117

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 Bed 3 Bath Near Barton Creek Greenbelt - Almost new 3 bed 3 bath on S. Lamar overlooking the Barton Creek Greenbelt. Possibly one of the most amazing pools & views in Austin. Beach entry, wow view & fully kitchen cabana. Inside has an elegant modern look and feel with hardwoods, quartz, GREAT windows, tall ceilings and a master suite that is incredible. Soaking tub with walk-in shower, cool luxury! Includes (2) parking in the gated underground garage, additional space @ $100/mo.. Imagine choosing drinks @ the pool or drinks at sunset on the rooftop deck



