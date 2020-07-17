All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3600 S Lamar # 117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3600 S Lamar # 117
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

3600 S Lamar # 117

3600 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 476-1976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3600 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 S Lamar # 117 · Avail. now

$3,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed 3 Bath Near Barton Creek Greenbelt - Almost new 3 bed 3 bath on S. Lamar overlooking the Barton Creek Greenbelt. Possibly one of the most amazing pools & views in Austin. Beach entry, wow view & fully kitchen cabana. Inside has an elegant modern look and feel with hardwoods, quartz, GREAT windows, tall ceilings and a master suite that is incredible. Soaking tub with walk-in shower, cool luxury! Includes (2) parking in the gated underground garage, additional space @ $100/mo.. Imagine choosing drinks @ the pool or drinks at sunset on the rooftop deck

(RLNE5854891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 S Lamar # 117 have any available units?
3600 S Lamar # 117 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 S Lamar # 117 have?
Some of 3600 S Lamar # 117's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 S Lamar # 117 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 S Lamar # 117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 S Lamar # 117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 S Lamar # 117 is pet friendly.
Does 3600 S Lamar # 117 offer parking?
Yes, 3600 S Lamar # 117 offers parking.
Does 3600 S Lamar # 117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 S Lamar # 117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 S Lamar # 117 have a pool?
Yes, 3600 S Lamar # 117 has a pool.
Does 3600 S Lamar # 117 have accessible units?
No, 3600 S Lamar # 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 S Lamar # 117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 S Lamar # 117 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3600 S Lamar # 117?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Terra
8300 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78744
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity