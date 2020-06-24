360 Nueces St 1904

Amenities
Luxury 2 Bedroom Downtown Condo - Property Id: 106317
This beautiful west facing condo features floor to ceiling windows, granite counter tops and an amazing balcony with views of Lady Bird Lake and sunsets over the hill country. Amenities include 24 hr. concierge services, fitness center, lavish pool deck w/ outdoor kitchen, tv & fire place, grilling areas, club room, media room & dog park. Walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, 2nd St. District, Lady Bird Lake, W. 6th Street and more!
Property Id 106317
(RLNE4877218)