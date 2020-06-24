All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

360 Nueces St 1904

360 Nueces St · No Longer Available
Location

360 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Luxury 2 Bedroom Downtown Condo - Property Id: 106317

This beautiful west facing condo features floor to ceiling windows, granite counter tops and an amazing balcony with views of Lady Bird Lake and sunsets over the hill country. Amenities include 24 hr. concierge services, fitness center, lavish pool deck w/ outdoor kitchen, tv & fire place, grilling areas, club room, media room & dog park. Walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, 2nd St. District, Lady Bird Lake, W. 6th Street and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106317
Property Id 106317

(RLNE4877218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Nueces St 1904 have any available units?
360 Nueces St 1904 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Nueces St 1904 have?
Some of 360 Nueces St 1904's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Nueces St 1904 currently offering any rent specials?
360 Nueces St 1904 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Nueces St 1904 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Nueces St 1904 is pet friendly.
Does 360 Nueces St 1904 offer parking?
No, 360 Nueces St 1904 does not offer parking.
Does 360 Nueces St 1904 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Nueces St 1904 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Nueces St 1904 have a pool?
Yes, 360 Nueces St 1904 has a pool.
Does 360 Nueces St 1904 have accessible units?
No, 360 Nueces St 1904 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Nueces St 1904 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Nueces St 1904 has units with dishwashers.
