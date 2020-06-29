All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3523 Gonzales Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3523 Gonzales Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

3523 Gonzales Street

3523 Gonzales Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Govalle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3523 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
3523 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on. It’s ok to cry a little bit (even a lot sometimes, like when you find the perfect breakfast taco). Anyways, when you wipe away the tears of joy, you can bask in the relief that you’ve finally found it. You’ve finally found the brand new, fresh out of the oven, perfectly located East Austin apartment. Yes, it’s time to set off the fireworks. It’s time to set off the white vatican smoke. Time to post that really inspirational instagram quote about following your apartment-related dreams. You did it. After weeks and weeks of searching, you’ve found your new apartment. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment dreams a reality. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Live/Work flex space SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration Airy 10’ ceilings Mud rooms at entry Quartz countertops Simulated wood flooring Sleek custom cabinetry Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving Oversized, energy efficient windows Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters Under-cabinet lighting Patio or balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard Sky lounge located on 4th floor On-site dog park Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space Guest suite Hospitality inspired clubroom State-of-the-art fitness facility Matrix, Rogue, and Peleton fitness equipment Resort style pool Attached & detached garages Covered parking Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills ___________________ About Me Hello! I’m Renee. I’m one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I’m basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I’m also free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470315 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Gonzales Street have any available units?
3523 Gonzales Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Gonzales Street have?
Some of 3523 Gonzales Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Gonzales Street currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Gonzales Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Gonzales Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 Gonzales Street is pet friendly.
Does 3523 Gonzales Street offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Gonzales Street offers parking.
Does 3523 Gonzales Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Gonzales Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Gonzales Street have a pool?
Yes, 3523 Gonzales Street has a pool.
Does 3523 Gonzales Street have accessible units?
No, 3523 Gonzales Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Gonzales Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Gonzales Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin