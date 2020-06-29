Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

3523 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on. It’s ok to cry a little bit (even a lot sometimes, like when you find the perfect breakfast taco). Anyways, when you wipe away the tears of joy, you can bask in the relief that you’ve finally found it. You’ve finally found the brand new, fresh out of the oven, perfectly located East Austin apartment. Yes, it’s time to set off the fireworks. It’s time to set off the white vatican smoke. Time to post that really inspirational instagram quote about following your apartment-related dreams. You did it. After weeks and weeks of searching, you’ve found your new apartment. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment dreams a reality. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Live/Work flex space SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration Airy 10’ ceilings Mud rooms at entry Quartz countertops Simulated wood flooring Sleek custom cabinetry Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving Oversized, energy efficient windows Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters Under-cabinet lighting Patio or balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard Sky lounge located on 4th floor On-site dog park Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space Guest suite Hospitality inspired clubroom State-of-the-art fitness facility Matrix, Rogue, and Peleton fitness equipment Resort style pool Attached & detached garages Covered parking Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills ___________________ About Me Hello! I’m Renee. I’m one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I’m basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I’m also free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470315 ]