Home
Austin, TX
3509 Blazeby Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM
3509 Blazeby Drive
3509 Blazeby Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3509 Blazeby Drive, Austin, TX 78754
Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Pioneer Hill East New Construction - GREAT single story four bedroom
(RLNE5121201)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive have any available units?
3509 Blazeby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3509 Blazeby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Blazeby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Blazeby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Blazeby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive offer parking?
No, 3509 Blazeby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Blazeby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive have a pool?
No, 3509 Blazeby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 Blazeby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 Blazeby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 Blazeby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 Blazeby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
