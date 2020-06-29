All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

3507 Westchester Ave # A

3507 Westchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Westchester Avenue, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
A great townhouse in Northwest Hills close to high tech employers, shopping & restaurants, Open floor plan updated & remodeled including new roof shingles, A/C & heating, upgraded electrical panel, new water heater, all popcorn removed, Double-paned vinyl windows & sliding door, new cabinets, granite & modern tile backsplash at kitchen, new bath fixtures, wood laminate flooring at living area, new high-grade carpet at stairs & upstairs bedrooms, Close to Blue ribbon schools. Don't miss !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Westchester Ave # A have any available units?
3507 Westchester Ave # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Westchester Ave # A have?
Some of 3507 Westchester Ave # A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Westchester Ave # A currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Westchester Ave # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Westchester Ave # A pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Westchester Ave # A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3507 Westchester Ave # A offer parking?
No, 3507 Westchester Ave # A does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Westchester Ave # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Westchester Ave # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Westchester Ave # A have a pool?
No, 3507 Westchester Ave # A does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Westchester Ave # A have accessible units?
No, 3507 Westchester Ave # A does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Westchester Ave # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Westchester Ave # A does not have units with dishwashers.

