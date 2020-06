Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets carpet

UT AMAZING CONDO 1 LARGE Bedroom Condo with LARGE Walk in Closet - This unit is a great floor plan for more than one person. Walk in closet, parking spot and walking distance to UT. 1st floor and is gated. Love where you live. NO CARPET!! Gated and SAFE. UT BUS STOP RIGHT IN Front.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2406710)