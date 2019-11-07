All apartments in Austin
3504 Clawson RD
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

3504 Clawson RD

3504 Clawson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Clawson Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
You don't want to miss out on this modern lease in 78704! Open floorplan in custom home w/ lots of privacy & greenery. Large kitchen w/ quartz counters & stainless appliances. White oak wood flooring throughout no carpet. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, frameless glass shower & balcony. 2 additional bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & 1 with balcony. Outdoor area perfect for entertaining - outdoor furniture, grill & TV included! Partially furnished if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Clawson RD have any available units?
3504 Clawson RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Clawson RD have?
Some of 3504 Clawson RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Clawson RD currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Clawson RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Clawson RD pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Clawson RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3504 Clawson RD offer parking?
No, 3504 Clawson RD does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Clawson RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Clawson RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Clawson RD have a pool?
No, 3504 Clawson RD does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Clawson RD have accessible units?
Yes, 3504 Clawson RD has accessible units.
Does 3504 Clawson RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Clawson RD has units with dishwashers.
