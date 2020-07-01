Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
3502 Santa Monica DR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3502 Santa Monica DR
3502 Santa Monica Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3502 Santa Monica Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3502 Santa Monica DR have any available units?
3502 Santa Monica DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3502 Santa Monica DR have?
Some of 3502 Santa Monica DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3502 Santa Monica DR currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Santa Monica DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Santa Monica DR pet-friendly?
No, 3502 Santa Monica DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3502 Santa Monica DR offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Santa Monica DR offers parking.
Does 3502 Santa Monica DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Santa Monica DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Santa Monica DR have a pool?
No, 3502 Santa Monica DR does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Santa Monica DR have accessible units?
No, 3502 Santa Monica DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Santa Monica DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Santa Monica DR has units with dishwashers.
