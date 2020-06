Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2/1 Duplex with adorable period details JUST PAINTED! Close to UT, St David's & Downtown - Large 1930's vintage brick duplex. Hardwoods floors, lots of windows. With a front porch on a corner lot. Non functional fireplace in spacious living area, open to dining area through arched entry, quaint and clean period kitchen, Central Air and Heat, gas range, shared washer/dryer in garage. Close to UT Shuttle and bus routes. Off Street parking



(RLNE5110087)