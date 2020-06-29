3500 Greystone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving sauna tennis court volleyball court

Community Amenities



24 Hour Fitness Center and Dry Sauna



BBQ Grills in Courtyards



Business Center - open during business hours



Club Room - reservation required for after-hours events



Concierge Services



Courtesy Patrol Officer on-site



Free Covered Parking



Gated Community - card entry



High Speed Internet



Laundry Facilities



On-Site Maintenance



On-Site Management



Package Receiving



Pool Table and Air Hockey



Public Transportation



Recycling Stations



Sauna



Speaking Staff



Sparkling Pool and Wi-Fi - open 10am - 10pm daily



Sports Court (Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball)



Theatre with Surround Sound



Apartment Amenities



Air Conditioning



Cable ready



Carpeting



Ceiling Fans



Crown Molding



Dishwasher



Energy Efficient Solar Screens



Garbage Disposal



Large Closets



Refrigerator with Ice Maker*



Window Coverings



Pet Policy



Pet Friendly

Max 2 allowed Max weight 35lb each 1 time fee $150.00 Rent $15.00 Deposit $250.00



Comments: Deposit & one-time pet fee are per pet



Restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breeds Only.



Cats

allowed



Dogs

allowed