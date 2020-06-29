3500 Greystone Dr

Amenities
Community Amenities
24 Hour Fitness Center and Dry Sauna
BBQ Grills in Courtyards
Business Center - open during business hours
Club Room - reservation required for after-hours events
Concierge Services
Courtesy Patrol Officer on-site
Free Covered Parking
Gated Community - card entry
High Speed Internet
Laundry Facilities
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Pool Table and Air Hockey
Public Transportation
Recycling Stations
Sauna
Speaking Staff
Sparkling Pool and Wi-Fi - open 10am - 10pm daily
Sports Court (Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball)
Theatre with Surround Sound
Apartment Amenities
Air Conditioning
Cable ready
Carpeting
Ceiling Fans
Crown Molding
Dishwasher
Energy Efficient Solar Screens
Garbage Disposal
Large Closets
Refrigerator with Ice Maker*
Window Coverings
Pet Policy
Pet Friendly
Max 2 allowed Max weight 35lb each 1 time fee $150.00 Rent $15.00 Deposit $250.00
Comments: Deposit & one-time pet fee are per pet
Restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breeds Only.
Cats
allowed
Dogs
allowed