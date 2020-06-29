All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3500 Greystone Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3500 Greystone Dr

3500 Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Greystone Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Community Amenities

24 Hour Fitness Center and Dry Sauna

BBQ Grills in Courtyards

Business Center - open during business hours

Club Room - reservation required for after-hours events

Concierge Services

Courtesy Patrol Officer on-site

Free Covered Parking

Gated Community - card entry

High Speed Internet

Laundry Facilities

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Package Receiving

Pool Table and Air Hockey

Public Transportation

Recycling Stations

Sauna

Speaking Staff

Sparkling Pool and Wi-Fi - open 10am - 10pm daily

Sports Court (Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball)

Theatre with Surround Sound

Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioning

Cable ready

Carpeting

Ceiling Fans

Crown Molding

Dishwasher

Energy Efficient Solar Screens

Garbage Disposal

Large Closets

Refrigerator with Ice Maker*

Window Coverings

Pet Policy

Pet Friendly
Max 2 allowed Max weight 35lb each 1 time fee $150.00 Rent $15.00 Deposit $250.00

Comments: Deposit & one-time pet fee are per pet

Restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breeds Only.

Cats
allowed

Dogs
allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Greystone Dr have any available units?
3500 Greystone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Greystone Dr have?
Some of 3500 Greystone Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Greystone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Greystone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Greystone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Greystone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Greystone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Greystone Dr offers parking.
Does 3500 Greystone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Greystone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Greystone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Greystone Dr has a pool.
Does 3500 Greystone Dr have accessible units?
No, 3500 Greystone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Greystone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Greystone Dr has units with dishwashers.

