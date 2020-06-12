Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3408 Lafayette
3408 Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3408 Lafayette Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3408 Lafayette Available 05/01/19 Funky East Side 2 Bedroom - 2/1 in desired east side location! Large fenced back yard and lots of natural light. Available May or June or move in.
(RLNE3123405)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3408 Lafayette have any available units?
3408 Lafayette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3408 Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Lafayette offer parking?
No, 3408 Lafayette does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Lafayette have a pool?
No, 3408 Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 3408 Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Lafayette does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Lafayette have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3408 Lafayette has units with air conditioning.
