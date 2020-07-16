All apartments in Austin
3406 Enfield Rd # A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3406 Enfield Rd # A

3406 Enfield Road · (512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3406 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled unique condo located in desirable Tarrytown neighborhood. Walk a couple of blocks to Lake Austin, coffee at Mozart's, and Deep Eddy pool. Minutes to Downtown. Open floor plan w natural light from wall to ceiling windows throughout. Views of meticulously maintained grounds w beautiful Live Oak trees.Restored original hardwood floors, silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in kitchen/bath,recessed lighting, front load washer & dryer in the unit. Quiet complex w only 16 units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Enfield Rd # A have any available units?
3406 Enfield Rd # A has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Enfield Rd # A have?
Some of 3406 Enfield Rd # A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Enfield Rd # A currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Enfield Rd # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Enfield Rd # A pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Enfield Rd # A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3406 Enfield Rd # A offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Enfield Rd # A offers parking.
Does 3406 Enfield Rd # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 Enfield Rd # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Enfield Rd # A have a pool?
Yes, 3406 Enfield Rd # A has a pool.
Does 3406 Enfield Rd # A have accessible units?
No, 3406 Enfield Rd # A does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Enfield Rd # A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Enfield Rd # A has units with dishwashers.
