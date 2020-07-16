3406 Enfield Rd # A

Amenities
Remodeled unique condo located in desirable Tarrytown neighborhood. Walk a couple of blocks to Lake Austin, coffee at Mozart's, and Deep Eddy pool. Minutes to Downtown. Open floor plan w natural light from wall to ceiling windows throughout. Views of meticulously maintained grounds w beautiful Live Oak trees.Restored original hardwood floors, silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in kitchen/bath,recessed lighting, front load washer & dryer in the unit. Quiet complex w only 16 units.
(RLNE5873582)