3404 Woodrow Street Available 02/10/20 Great two bedroom unit within walking distance to UT - Great two bedroom unit with garage in walking distance from UT! New construction (2011). Don't miss out on this great home just minutes from UT
(RLNE5387244)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3404 Woodrow Street have any available units?
3404 Woodrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3404 Woodrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Woodrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Woodrow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Woodrow Street is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Woodrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Woodrow Street offers parking.
Does 3404 Woodrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Woodrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Woodrow Street have a pool?
No, 3404 Woodrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Woodrow Street have accessible units?
No, 3404 Woodrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Woodrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Woodrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Woodrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Woodrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
