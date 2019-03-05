3402 Red River

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ice maker refrigerator

6/3 House - North Campus - Newly built house with washer/dryer and dishwasher. Parking and yard area. Includes two fridges with ice makers, tile in living area/kitchen. Great house for groups! - August Prelease Only



(RLNE1855396)