6/3 House - North Campus - Newly built house with washer/dryer and dishwasher. Parking and yard area. Includes two fridges with ice makers, tile in living area/kitchen. Great house for groups! - August Prelease Only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3402 Red River have any available units?
3402 Red River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Red River have?
Some of 3402 Red River's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Red River currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Red River is not currently offering any rent specials.