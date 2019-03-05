All apartments in Austin
3402 Red River

3402 Red River Street · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
6/3 House - North Campus - Newly built house with washer/dryer and dishwasher. Parking and yard area. Includes two fridges with ice makers, tile in living area/kitchen. Great house for groups! - August Prelease Only

(RLNE1855396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Red River have any available units?
3402 Red River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Red River have?
Some of 3402 Red River's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Red River currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Red River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Red River pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Red River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3402 Red River offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Red River offers parking.
Does 3402 Red River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 Red River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Red River have a pool?
No, 3402 Red River does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Red River have accessible units?
No, 3402 Red River does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Red River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Red River has units with dishwashers.
