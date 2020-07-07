All apartments in Austin
3401 S. Lamar Blvd,
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

3401 S. Lamar Blvd,

3401 South Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3401 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/423aa2e05f ---- Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens Granite Counters with Spacious Islands Mosaic Subway Tile Backsplash 42? Shaker Style Solid Wood Maple Cabinets Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliance Package Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser Energy Saving Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms Polished Concrete Flooring (1st Floor Homes) Artistek Wood Plank Flooring (Upper Level Homes) 2? Blinds Throughout Spacious Walk-In Closets Washer/Dryer Hookups or Units in Residence Private Patio/Balconies Private Yards available Deep Soaking Garden Tubs with Ceramic Tile Surrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, have any available units?
3401 S. Lamar Blvd, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, have?
Some of 3401 S. Lamar Blvd,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, currently offering any rent specials?
3401 S. Lamar Blvd, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, pet-friendly?
No, 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, offer parking?
No, 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, does not offer parking.
Does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, have a pool?
Yes, 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, has a pool.
Does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, have accessible units?
No, 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 S. Lamar Blvd, does not have units with dishwashers.

