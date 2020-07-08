Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3401 River Rd
Last updated May 14 2019 at 1:31 PM
1 of 22
3401 River Rd
3401 River Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3401 River Road, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3401 River Rd have any available units?
3401 River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3401 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3401 River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3401 River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3401 River Rd offer parking?
No, 3401 River Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3401 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 River Rd have a pool?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3401 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
