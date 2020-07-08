All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3401 River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3401 River Rd
Last updated April 18 2019 at 4:13 AM

3401 River Rd

3401 River Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Tarrytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3401 River Rd, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 River Rd have any available units?
3401 River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3401 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3401 River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3401 River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3401 River Rd offer parking?
No, 3401 River Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3401 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 River Rd have a pool?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3401 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin