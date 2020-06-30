All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

336 W Slaughter Ln 74615

336 West Slaughter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

336 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
1Bd/1Ba | W/D Incld | Wood Plank Flrs | 9' Ceiling - Property Id: 234447

Relocating to Austin or the Surrounding Areas? Frustrated or Don't Have Time to Search for an Apartment On Your Own? Tired of Making Numerous Calls or Sending Numerous Emails to Confirm Availability?

Use My FREE Service. Find Your Apartment. Get $100 After You Move In.

All of my clients are eligible to receive $100 from me after move in.

I'll provide you with my interactive Property Report listing all of your options on. My report shows interior/exterior pics, floor plans, size (square feet), all of the amenities, any move in specials, pet deposits/rent, school district, zoned schools, etc. I even provide the specific Unit # of each available apartment.

Free Service! All I ask is the list me as your Referral Source on your Guest Card and Application when asked how you found out about the the apartment.

Donald Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Facebook: @DonRentsIt
Email: donald.cummings@spiritre.com
Mbl: 512-784-481
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234447
Property Id 234447

(RLNE5605618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 have any available units?
336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 have?
Some of 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 currently offering any rent specials?
336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 is pet friendly.
Does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 offer parking?
No, 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 does not offer parking.
Does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 have a pool?
No, 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 does not have a pool.
Does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 have accessible units?
No, 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 W Slaughter Ln 74615 has units with dishwashers.

