1 bedroom and 1 bath house just a mile walk from UT Campus Big private fenced-in back yard for gardening and private parking Tile floors & ceiling fans throughout Inside recently painted Gas stove Large bedroom Shared Garage. Walk to UT games or Manor Road Entertainment District…you pick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 Hemlock Avenue, Unit B have any available units?
3318 Hemlock Avenue, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Hemlock Avenue, Unit B have?
Some of 3318 Hemlock Avenue, Unit B's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Hemlock Avenue, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Hemlock Avenue, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.