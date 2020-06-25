All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3315 Minnie ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3315 Minnie ST
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:37 PM

3315 Minnie ST

3315 Minnie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3315 Minnie Street, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Minnie ST have any available units?
3315 Minnie ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3315 Minnie ST currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Minnie ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Minnie ST pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Minnie ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3315 Minnie ST offer parking?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have a pool?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have accessible units?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Minnie ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin