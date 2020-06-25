Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3315 Minnie ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3315 Minnie ST
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3315 Minnie ST
3315 Minnie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3315 Minnie Street, Austin, TX 78745
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3315 Minnie ST have any available units?
3315 Minnie ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3315 Minnie ST currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Minnie ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Minnie ST pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Minnie ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3315 Minnie ST offer parking?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have a pool?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have accessible units?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Minnie ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Minnie ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Minnie ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin