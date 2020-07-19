All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3313 Blumie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3313 Blumie St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3313 Blumie St

3313 Blumie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3313 Blumie Street, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Remodel off of Brodie St between William Cannon Dr and Davis Ln. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath, brand new appliances. Washer and dryer connections in the 2 car garage. Call/Text Megan for a showing today! (512) 572-3166

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Blumie St have any available units?
3313 Blumie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3313 Blumie St currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Blumie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Blumie St pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Blumie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3313 Blumie St offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Blumie St offers parking.
Does 3313 Blumie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Blumie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Blumie St have a pool?
No, 3313 Blumie St does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Blumie St have accessible units?
No, 3313 Blumie St does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Blumie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Blumie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Blumie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Blumie St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin