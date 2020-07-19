3313 Blumie St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Beautiful Remodel off of Brodie St between William Cannon Dr and Davis Ln. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath, brand new appliances. Washer and dryer connections in the 2 car garage. Call/Text Megan for a showing today! (512) 572-3166