All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 331 Bowie St, Austin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
331 Bowie St, Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

331 Bowie St, Austin

331 Bowie Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

331 Bowie Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can not be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I have taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Electronic Entry Door Systems

AT&T U-verse Digital Cable and Internet

Built-In Desks and Cabinetry*

Built-In Linen Cabinets

Built-In Pantries and Wine Racks

Cabinetry Available in Three Different Finishes Gloss White, Walnut, and Wenge

Contemporary Polished Chrome Hardware

Dark Oak and Natural Walnut Hardwood Flooring

European Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Toe Kicks

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Framed Vanity Mirrors

Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers

Gas Ranges

Glass Mosaic and Porcelain Backsplashes

Individual Storage Closets

Marble, Quartz and Granite Countertops

Open Floor Plans

Penthouses Include Upgraded Appliances and Increased Ceiling Heights

Private Terraces in Most Residences

Pulldown, High Arc Gooseneck Kitchen Faucets

Rainwater Showerheads

Side-by-Side Refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispenser

Soaking Tubs

Solar Window Shades with 3" Anodized Silver Fascias

Solid Core, 8' Doors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Undermount Sinks, Including Single Basin, 10" Deep Kitchen Sink

Walk-In Closets with Wooden Shelving and Built-In Shoe Shelving

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Equipped by Precor on Rooftop

24 Hour Concierge Service

31st Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Grilling Area, and Numerous Seating Areas

Clubroom with Multiple Televisions

10th Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Dog Park, Water Feature, and Numerous Seating Areas

Dog Grooming Room

Coffee Bar

Conference Area

Free use of Community Bikes, Stand-Up Paddle Boards and Kayaks

Bicycle Storage and Maintenance Room

Adjacent to Shoal Creek, Hike and Bike Trail, and B-cycle Station

SILVER LEED Certified

Elegantly Appointed Corridors

Across the Street from Whole Foods

Controlled Access

Vehicle Charging Stations

Gated Parking

Online Payments Available

Private Garages Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Bowie St, Austin have any available units?
331 Bowie St, Austin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Bowie St, Austin have?
Some of 331 Bowie St, Austin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Bowie St, Austin currently offering any rent specials?
331 Bowie St, Austin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Bowie St, Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Bowie St, Austin is pet friendly.
Does 331 Bowie St, Austin offer parking?
Yes, 331 Bowie St, Austin does offer parking.
Does 331 Bowie St, Austin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Bowie St, Austin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Bowie St, Austin have a pool?
No, 331 Bowie St, Austin does not have a pool.
Does 331 Bowie St, Austin have accessible units?
Yes, 331 Bowie St, Austin has accessible units.
Does 331 Bowie St, Austin have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Bowie St, Austin does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 331 Bowie St, Austin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity