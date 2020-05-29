331 Bowie St, Austin

Amenities
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can not be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I have taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Electronic Entry Door Systems
AT&T U-verse Digital Cable and Internet
Built-In Desks and Cabinetry*
Built-In Linen Cabinets
Built-In Pantries and Wine Racks
Cabinetry Available in Three Different Finishes Gloss White, Walnut, and Wenge
Contemporary Polished Chrome Hardware
Dark Oak and Natural Walnut Hardwood Flooring
European Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Toe Kicks
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Framed Vanity Mirrors
Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers
Gas Ranges
Glass Mosaic and Porcelain Backsplashes
Individual Storage Closets
Marble, Quartz and Granite Countertops
Open Floor Plans
Penthouses Include Upgraded Appliances and Increased Ceiling Heights
Private Terraces in Most Residences
Pulldown, High Arc Gooseneck Kitchen Faucets
Rainwater Showerheads
Side-by-Side Refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispenser
Soaking Tubs
Solar Window Shades with 3" Anodized Silver Fascias
Solid Core, 8' Doors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Undermount Sinks, Including Single Basin, 10" Deep Kitchen Sink
Walk-In Closets with Wooden Shelving and Built-In Shoe Shelving
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Equipped by Precor on Rooftop
24 Hour Concierge Service
31st Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Grilling Area, and Numerous Seating Areas
Clubroom with Multiple Televisions
10th Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Dog Park, Water Feature, and Numerous Seating Areas
Dog Grooming Room
Coffee Bar
Conference Area
Free use of Community Bikes, Stand-Up Paddle Boards and Kayaks
Bicycle Storage and Maintenance Room
Adjacent to Shoal Creek, Hike and Bike Trail, and B-cycle Station
SILVER LEED Certified
Elegantly Appointed Corridors
Across the Street from Whole Foods
Controlled Access
Vehicle Charging Stations
Gated Parking
Online Payments Available
Private Garages Available